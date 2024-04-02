2024 April 2 15:56

Transocean announces $195 mln ultra-deepwater drillship contract

Transocean Ltd. announced a 365-day contract extension for the Deepwater Asgard with an independent operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The program is expected to commence in June 2024 in direct continuation of the rig’s current program and includes additional services. The total contract value of approximately $195 million includes a $10.9 million lump sum payment, which is not included in the estimated backlog of approximately $184 million.



Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 36 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship.