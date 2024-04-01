2024 April 1 15:24

E. Nomikos concludes an agreement to sell the oldest ship in its fleet

Ε. Nomikos Corp., a company with more than 100 years of history in the shipping industry, is gradually renewing its fleet with deals in the secondary market.

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, the shipping company has recently concluded an agreement to sell the oldest ship in its fleet, the panamax ‘Nefeli’ bulk carrier (capacity 76,759 dwt and built in 2004). The price, which amounted to 12 million dollars, is considered quite satisfactory, given the age of the ship.

At the same time, Nomikos Corp. proceeded immediately to the replacement of ‘Nefeli’ with a newer vessel. This is the panamax ‘Xing Ji Hai’ (capacity 77,171 dwt and built in 2009), whose price has reportedly reached 17-18 million dollars.

Following the latest transactions, the shipping company’s fleet will consist of five bulkers, panamax and kamsarmax, built in 2009-2012.

The company’s priority is the renewal and conservative expansion of the fleet, as long as there are the appropriate correlations of prices and fares in the market.

It is noted that the values of panamaxes, like all bulkers, have picked up in recent months, while the charter market has been unusually good for the traditionally weak first quarter.

Based on Greek shipping reports, the prices of panamaxes/kamsarmaxes aged 5-15 years have soared 6%-15% in the last month, 7%-23% in the quarter and 14%-31% in the six-month period.