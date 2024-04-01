2024 April 1 14:42

Cyan Renewables to acquire MMA Offshore

The proposed transaction, which the parties have been negotiating since October, has been unanimously recommended by MMA’s board. The deal now requires shareholder and regulatory approvals, according to Seatrade Maritime.

Cyan Renewables, a portfolio company of energy transition and digital infrastructure-focused fund manager Seraya Partners, has committed to retaining MMA’s workforce and growing its assets and operating model to expand further into offshore wind support services, according to the statement.



Started in 1989, MMA has been a consolidator in the industry. It used acquisitions to expand its international presence as well as to enter the subsea sector. Recently, in 2021 it expanded into Taiwan with an acquisition, and in 2022 grew in subsea with another acquisition. The company currently has 20 vessels in service.