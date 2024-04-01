2024 April 1 14:14

The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship repair Plant in Turkmenistan prepares to receive ISO certificates with the support of Korean specialists

The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship repair Plant in Turkmenistan is preparing to receive ISO certificates with the support of Korean specialists, the Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan “Turkmendenizderyayollary” reports.

In preparation for ISO 9001 (quality management), ISO 45001 (health and safety), and ISO 14001 (environmental management) certifications, the shipyard is undergoing audits by a Korean company.

Earning these certifications will:

• Enhance the shipyard’s quality management system.

• Bolster customer confidence in Balkan’s operations.

• Open doors to new markets and partnerships.

In addition, The joint project with Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology Co., Ltd. (KSIT) for building two 6,100-ton dry cargo ships is progressing steadily, with equipment and materials expected to arrive soon.

Another breakthrough in the history of the partnership between Balkan and KSIT was the transfer of shipbuilding know-how to the Turkmen side. KSIT transferred to Balkan shipyard design documentation enabling Balkan to construct up to five ships annually, an increase from four.

To capitalize on these advancements, the shipyard is actively undergoing re-equipment with new machinery, optimization of production processes, streamlined implementation of new standards.