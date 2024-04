2024 April 1 13:44

Hantong bags six bulkers from Pioneer Logistics

Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry has inked six 63,500dwt bulk carriers contract with Singapore-based owner Pioneer Logistics, according to Seatrade Maritime.



It is the first bulk carrier newbuilding order Pioneer Logistics has placed.

To date, Hantong Ship Heavy Industry has secured thirty-seven 63,500 dwt bulk carrier orders. The first of the vessels will start delivery from the fourth quarter of 2024.