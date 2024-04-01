2024 April 1 11:55

Forssea introduces new ARGOS-X hybrid ROV specifically made for USV applications

Forssea Robotics unveils new ROV specifically designed for USV integration and shallow water deployment, according to the company's release.

ROV has been optimized for offshore wind O&M applications with ability to conduct faster surveys in the water column up to +2.5 knts current. The ARGOS-X ROV will be equipped with Forssea full autonomy software suite and compatible with Starlink real-time remote supervision through any web browser.

Forssea Robotics have been collaborating with EXAIL since 2020.

ARGOS-X can be upgraded with a battery pack for deeper water survey in tether less mode. The same platform will be used in the context of Forssea Robotics resident R&D programs to qualify critical technology bricks for long terms immersions and full autonomy.