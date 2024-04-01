2024 April 1 10:59

Masirah Oil starts multi-well programme in Yumna Field

Masirah Oil Limited (“MOL”) announced the spudding of the Yumna-5 well in the offshore Yumna Field in Block 50 Oman. The Yumna-5 well will be drilled at the crest of the structure to drain attic oil left un-swept by the current producers, according to the company's release.

The drilling of the Yumna-5 well by the Energy Emerger jack-up drilling rig is part of a multi-well programme, which also includes the work-over of two existing production wells, Yumna-2 and Yumna-3.

MOL will update the market upon the completion of the of the drilling campaign, which will take about 90 days. MOL is the Operator and holds a 100 per cent interest in Block 50 Oman.”

