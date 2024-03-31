2024 March 31 12:30

HD Hyundai Mipo starts production of ammonia-powered ships

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo, an affiliate of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, revealed it has developed an ammonia-powered ship using a number of domestic technologies, according to Offshore Energy.

The recently developed standard ammonia dual-fuel propulsion ship can transport 45,000 cubic meters of liquefied petroleum gas, ammonia, or vinyl chloride monomer (VCM).

On March 26, 2024, the shipbuilder received approval in principle (AiP) from Norwegian classification company DNV at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center (GRC) in Seongnam, Gyeonggi.

As informed, the ammonia dual-fuel propulsion ship is 190 meters long, 30.4 meters wide, and 18.8 meters high. It is equipped with a 10,000-horsepower dual-fuel 2-stroke large engine that selectively uses ammonia and diesel fuel.

In addition, HD Hyundai Mipo has domestically produced an ammonia leak prevention system that completely blocks even small amounts of ammonia without leaking to the outside.

The Korean shipbuilder developed a standard ammonia dual-fuel propulsion ship after about four months of joint research with Swiss engine maker WinGD, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine and Machinery Division, and DNV.

HD Hyundai Mipo was responsible for the basic design of the standard ship, WinGD provided detailed engine specifications and operating data, and DNV was in charge of safety and suitability review.