2024 March 29 15:41

Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,100TEU newbuilding “WAN HAI A15”

Wan Hai Lines held ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI A15 accompanied by a charity event today (29th March) at Samsung Heavy Industries Geoje shipyard, according to the company's release.

Following the ceremony, WAN HAI A15 was delivered at Geoje shipyard and embarked on her journey to Shanghai Port to join Wan Hai Lines’s Asia to East Coast of North America service “AA7”.

WAN HAI A15 is the eighth vessel in the 13,100 TEU series containerships signed by Wan Hai Lines and Samsung Heavy Industries. These containerships, with a length overall of 335 meters, a breadth of 51 meters, a draft of 16 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots.

The vessels are equipped with newly designed engines with environmentally friendly features aimed at achieving energy-saving and fuel-efficient advantages. With the successive delivery of the 13,100 TEU series vessels, Wan Hai Lines’ own fleet will become more competitive and help strengthen its operation and development in long haul services.