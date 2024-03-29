2024 March 29 15:10

MOL announces restructuring measures

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that it will implement a series of restructuring measures effective April 1, 2024. It will redefine the functions required of the Headquarters of Technological & Digital Transformation and reallocate each function according to division, with the aim of supporting social infrastructure, including marine transport, from both technological and digital perspectives.

The Smart Shipping Division will be renamed the Maritime DX Co-Creation Unit to expand its business functions into a division responsible for onboard digital innovation and business process innovation based on the maritime technology capabilities the company has cultivated.