2024 March 28 15:41

AD Ports Group announced the opening of Saadiyat Marina & Ferry Terminal and Rabdan Marina

The Integrated Transport Centre, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, has announced the inauguration of Saadiyat Marina & Ferry Terminal and Rabdan Marina; state-of-the-art facilities providing exceptional services and amenities for local mariners and boat owners, according to AD Ports's release.

Saadiyat Marina & Ferry Terminal, designed as a versatile marine hub for different types of vessels, includes a range of amenities including 64 floating pontoons for vessel mooring, a 10-metre-wide slipway,12 dry berths, 6 commercial outlets, 70 parking spaces, and modern administrative buildings. It also features a state-of-the-art ferry terminal with 2 ferry ramps, providing crucial links between Saadiyat and neighbouring islands, catering to both the maritime community and visitors alike.

Situated in the Rabdan area of Abu Dhabi, Rabdan Marina consists of 19 berths for leisure boats and jet skis, along with a 14-metre-wide slipway,18 dry berths, F&B outlets, utilities on the dock, and 24/7 security and CCTV surveillance. The marina also offers a range of services, including boat launching and recovery, washing and engine flushing service, and assisted berthing.

The marina features several retail venues catering to the boating community, residents, and tourists. Furthermore, its prime location offers an incredible view of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Seventeen ecological articulated concrete mattresses were installed on the Saadiyat Marina & Ferry Terminal seabed, alongside Eco Sea Wall Panels on the quay walls, each composed of unique materials that seamlessly integrate into the environment. The mattresses developed by a science-based company and panels developed by a pioneering tech company not only attract and promote the growth of organisms, but also improve water quality and biodiversity, contributing to the preservation of marine life and habitats.



