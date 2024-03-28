  The version for the print
  2024 March 28 15:11

    Sydney invests $11.5 million in two new operational vessels designed by Incat Crowther

    Sydney Harbor has invested US$11.5 million in two operational vessels, custom-built in the heart of regional New South Wales, according to Incat's release.

    The state-of-the-art vessels, the Burra and Girawaa, are the fastest response vessels ever commissioned by Port Authority. They are designed to play a pivotal role in major on-water incidents, including firefighting operations both on and from the water.

    Each year, Port Authority NSW responds to over 1000 incidents in Sydney ports alone, including vessel fires, oil pollution and water rescues.

    The vessels were constructed by local manufacturer and family-run shipyard Birdon in Port Macquarie, involving around 60 workers.

    The multimillion-dollar build was a critical project for Port Authority of NSW, replacing Shirley Smith and Ted Noffs, that have been retired after almost 40 years of loyal service.

