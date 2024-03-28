2024 March 28 13:48

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsements for Products & Solutions to two innovative initiatives by MOL

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsements for Products & Solutions to two initiatives by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), “FOCUS” and “Sustainable Seafaring, Wellness Living”, according to ClassNK's release.

“FOCUS” is an operational data analysis software system developed by MOL that collects and analyzes detailed data from ICT-enabled vessels.

“Sustainable Seafaring, Wellness Living" is a concept for seafarers' living quarters to realize seafarers’ well-being. ClassNK has reviewed the initiatives under this concept with the aim of: 1. improving the basic living environment on board through specifications that contribute to hygiene, privacy, and health, regardless of the type of ship, 2. achieving a more attractive and rewarding environment with specifications for each type of ship that contribute to comfort, convenience, and quality of life, and 3. realizing the well-being on board by establishing a new public space “IKOI” in the accommodation space.

After conducting verifications on each, ClassNK has issued certificates to MOL.