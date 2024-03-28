2024 March 28 13:37

Konecranes launches its flagship Konecranes X-series industrial crane

Konecranes launched its flagship Konecranes X-series industrial crane, the successor to its popular CXT model with a new compact design and safe, reliable technology that — thanks to its wireless upgrade capabilities — can adapt to customer needs now and in the future, according to the company's release.

The Konecranes X-series stands out not only for its lean, state-of-the-art electrical architecture but also for its connectivity. Designed to be safe, compact and reliable, it can flexibly adjust to future customer requirements, maximizing the investment's value. This adaptability is enabled by smart, connected components, allowing seamless software upgrades "over the air"— a first in the standard crane industry.

Customers have the option to initially purchase the crane and easily upgrade to additional Smart Features, enabling seamless incorporation of functionalities as business needs evolve. Additionally, troubleshooting and software updates can be conveniently conducted from floor level, minimizing potential downtime. With a focus on user-friendly design, the crane features a new ergonomic CANMAN radio with an integrated display, providing operators with freedom of movement and essential information at their fingertips, while also offering stepless control for safer and more precise lifting experiences.

Equipped with TRUCONNECT Remote Monitoring, the Konecranes X-series provides vital insights into crane usage and operation. This data, combined with maintenance information, empowers businesses to make informed decisions regarding maintenance schedules, safety and productivity enhancements. To date, Konecranes has 53,600 pieces of connected equipment globally.



The X-series shows how Konecranes is shaping next generation material handling for a smarter, safer and better world. Through sustainable design and material choices, such as a more compact and efficient motor and synthetic rope, the X-series drives efficiency improvements.

Features like a thrust rocker reduce steel consumption, and an optimized belt drive reduces wear, minimizing the overall environmental impact.

The optimized design, with synthetic rope and guide rollers, enhances performance and extends equipment lifespan while also reducing maintenance needs. Additionally, the implementation of inverter lifting technology ensures precise motor speed control, minimizing energy waste. With the X-series, Konecranes delivers a reliable solution while having an emphasis on sustainability. The Design for Environment (DfE) approach guided product development, aiming to minimize environmental impact throughout the product lifecycle.



Konecranes is now taking orders for the crane and expects the first deliveries to begin in Q4 2024 in Europe, Middle East and Africa, with deliveries in other regions to follow later.





