2024 March 27 14:53

Ocean Installer secures yet another SLM contract with Equinor

Ocean Installer has secured a new Subsea Line Modification (SLM) Project award from Equinor on Åsgard A, according to the company's release. This adds more work to the multiple project wins in 2023, including projects on Vigdis, Visund, Åsgard C and Northern Lights, further strengthening their collaboration with Equinor.

The scope of work on Åsgard A covers recovery of two risers, installation of one new riser and flexible jumper and engineering, procurement, and installation of GRP Covers to protect the jumper. Offshore Operations are schedule for fall 2024.

In July 2023 Ocean Installer was awarded SLM Projects on Vigdis, Visund, Åsgard C and a morgrip connection on the new Northern Light CO2 pipeline. The Åsgard A Project was won in a new competitive tender and will now be added to this project portfolio and integrated under the existing project team and executed in continuation with the other work.



