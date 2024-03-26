2024 March 26 16:28

BW LNG completes acquisition of two TFDE vessels from Stena Bulk

BW LNG announced the successful acquisition of two high-specification Tri-Fuel Diesel Electric (TFDE) propulsion vessels from the leading Swedish tanker shipping company Stena Bulk, according to the company's release. The sister LNG carriers represent versatility and capability for trading, in addition to potential conversion into Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs) in the future. This acquisition boosts BW LNG’s owned fleet to 34 vessels, including four FSRUs and four newbuildings under construction.

With a carrying capacity of 174,000 cbm, the now Singapore-flagged BW ENN Crystal Sky (formerly Stena Crystal Sky) and BW Clear Sky (formerly Stena Clear Sky), were built in 2011 at Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering), South Korea. The vessels offer high cargo capacity and provide solid flexibility with their retrofitted subcooler-systems.

BW Clear Sky and BW ENN Crystal Sky will be delivered straight into their ongoing charters.

BW ENN Crystal Sky and BW Clear Sky will boost BW LNG’s owned fleet to 34 vessels, including four FSRUs and four newbuildings under construction.



BW LNG is a leading developer, owner, and operator of floating gas infrastructure solutions, with over 30 LNG carriers and Floating Storage and Regasification Units. BW LNG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BW Group, a global energy and maritime group, including seven listed companies with a combined market cap of around US$11 billion. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 490 vessels transporting oil, gas, and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, biofuels, and water treatment. BW Group is also listed as one of Forbes World’s Best Employers 2023.