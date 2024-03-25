2024 March 25 15:04

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs contracts for four 9,300 CEU vessels with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has today signed the shipbuilding contracts for the recently declared options for four 9,300 CEU vessels at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Co., Ltd., according to Oslo Stock Exchange's release.

In connection with the contract signing, Wallenius Wilhelmsen has been awarded four additional options at the shipyard. The new optional vessels have earlier delivery slots compared to the options already held, providing further flexibility in delivery timing.

Consequently, Wallenius Wilhelmsen now has firm contracts for eight new vessels with delivery from mid-2026 onwards, and eight optional vessels. The company has not made any decision regarding whether to declare any additional optional vessels, and the four new options do not necessarily represent an increased ambition for the current newbuilding programme.

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group is a market leader in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics, managing the distribution of cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk to customers all over the world. The company operates around 125 vessels servicing 15 trade routes to six continents, a global inland distribution network, 66 processing centers and eight marine terminals. With a head office in Oslo, Norway, the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group has 9,500 employees working across 28 countries worldwide