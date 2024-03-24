2024 March 24 16:18

Inchgreen Marine Park upgraded as part of £11m investment

Over £11m has been invested in a major upgrade of facilities at Inchgreen Marine Park in Inverclyde to help attract new tenants to the site. New utility connections, new roadways and even the purchase of extra land to make the site more usable are among the developments that have just been completed, Peel Ports Group said.



The improvement works at the facility in Greenock have been taking place over the last two years as part of a formal joint venture partnership between Peel Ports Clydeport and Inverclyde Council and funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal.



The development works were completed in February, with discussions ongoing with a range of interested parties looking to use various parts of the site.



The marine park work included investment on a new-look entrance gate to enhance resilience at the site, as well as the purchase of additional acres of land at the park to provide a better footprint for potential projects.



The project also included the refurbishment of the site’s platers’ shed, upgrades to quay walls, dredging to bring water levels down to navigational depth, removing old structures, as well as improving lighting, electrics and internal roadways across the site.



The development is part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal funded by the Scottish and UK governments (£8.4m), Inverclyde Council (£1.36m), and the refurbishment of the Platers Shed was funded from the Scottish Government’s Clyde Mission Fund (£1.36m). The marine park now encompasses land next to the A8 trunk road that had lain empty following a fire in 2017 that destroyed a meat processing plant which once stood on the plot. The site is next to the port group’s Inchgreen Dry Dock, which is suitable for a wide range of marine-based engineering activities, from shipbuilding to decommissioning.