2024 March 24 15:14

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Solent Rail Terminal Rail was held at the Port of Southampton

Minister opens new multi-million-pound rail investment



Solent Rail Terminal was officially opened at the Port of Southampton. This event that was attended by several officials including Minister for Rail and HS2, Huw Merriman, marks the completion of the £17.5 million partnership investment between Associated British Ports (ABP) and Solent Stevedores, ABP said in a press release.



The multi-million-pound rail upgrade project, which strengthens Southampton’s leading position as the UK’s number one gateway for deep-sea trade, took 18 months to complete. This significant milestone was marked with a plaque unveiling at an event for rail freight and maritime leaders and customers on 20 March at the Solent Stevedores’ operated Solent Rail Terminal in the western docks.



This major investment into the future of rail at the port has created an 18-acre facility expanding the intermodal rail transport site to broaden the service offer with laden and empty container handling, storage, maintenance, and repair within a single-site boundary – a first for the Port of Southampton.



Features of the new site include a newly designed track layout facilitating simultaneous train arrival and departures increasing the terminal’s efficiency and extending the rail loading pad by 130m. The larger intermodal site including container storage with full maintenance and repair facilities will be able to handle a 71% increase in daily services with a 125% increase in number of containers handled.



This new offering for deep sea shipping lines has already won an award for Driving Rail Freight Growth at the RFG Awards last year recognising companies that have helped boost rail freight growth providing a benefit to the environment and economy.



The construction work undertaken by contractors Ryebridge Construction has further strengthened the rail facilities for customers at the Port of Southampton giving them greater choice over their container placement and storage.