2024 March 23 13:55

MEYER WERFT and Disney Cruise Line celebrate keel laying

The construction of the next cruise ship for Disney Cruise Line has reached another milestone: assembly of the ship's hull began with the traditional keel-laying ceremony. The ship is the sister ship of the Disney Treasure, which is also under construction, and the Disney Wish, which launched in 2022.



The keel was laid in the 504-metre-long covered building dock at MEYER WERFT. In keeping with maritime tradition, Philip Gennotte, Portfolio Project Management Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering Germany, placed a lucky coin under the keel of the new ship before the shipyard gave the signal to lower the block onto the bracing and the coin. The keel-laying block is 38,9 metres wide, 14 metres long and 6,3 metres high.



"With the keel laying, we have reached another milestone in our partnership with Disney Cruise Line. The third ship in the Wish class will also impress with MEYER quality and be rich in Disney storytelling," says Thomas Weigend, Chief Sales Officer of the MEYER Group and Managing Director of MEYER WERFT.



The third ship in the Wish class will have approximately 1,250 cabins and a size of around 144,000 GT. Delivery is planned for 2025. Like the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, which is expected to be delivered this year, the ship will have a low-emission LNG propulsion system. The MEYER Group is also completing the conversion of the Disney Adventure cruise ship in Wismar for Disney Cruise Line.