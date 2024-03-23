HSL completes repair work on DEME's dredger TSHD Bonny River
Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. (HSL) says it has achieved yet another milestone as the Belgian dredger,"TSHD Bonny River" of DEME Group, was undocked two days ahead of schedule on 21 Mar 24. This vessel, with an overall length of 158 meters and a width of 30 meters, and a hopper volume of 15,000 cubic meters, with a dead weight of 21,092 tons, is a full DP2 trailing suction hopper dredger.
Notably, it is the first of its kind, equipped with advanced maneuverability features for precise navigation. The flawless execution of the repairs, conducted with utmost professionalism and strict adherence to safety protocols, has earned commendation from the ship owners, further showcasing HSL's commitment to establishing a strong presence in the international market.
Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL), set up in the year 1941, strategically located on the East Coast of the Indian peninsula, at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is the nation’s premier shipbuilding organization catering to the needs of shipbuilding, ship repairs, submarine construction and refits as well as design and construction of sophisticated state-of-the-art offshore and onshore structures. Direct sea access, excellent infrastructure, skilled work force, rich expertise garnered over the years in building 200 vessels, refitting 5 submarines and repairing 2000 vessels of various types enable HSL to offer competent services for the defence and maritime sectors.