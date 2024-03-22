2024 March 22 16:23

MAN 51/60DF engine passes 10 mln operational hours milestone

MAN Energy Solutions has announced that its MAN 51/60DF engine has passed the milestone of 10 million operational hours. The company states that, since its market entry, the dual-fuel engine has proved extremely popular with 310 engines currently in service – an increase of almost 100 units since 2022.

The 51/60DF engine, which can run on a wide variety of fuels including natural gas, biogas, bio-fuel, synthetic fuels, distillates and heavy fuel oil, has been in MAN Energy Solutions’ portfolio since 2009. It comes in various power classes from 6.3 to 20.7 MW and is serviced by MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, on five continents.



MAN Energy Solutions states that the 51/60DF is extremely reliable in both operation and maintenance. In addition to excellent availability of up to 98%, many of the engine’s core components show remarkably little wear even after extended operation, regardless of whether the engine has been running on heavy fuel oil or gas. Experience to date has also shown that the maintenance intervals achieved have significantly exceeded the expected, planned schedule of 36,000 hours.

MAN Energy Solutions is the only brand to supply all auxiliary system components to its engines. In addition to the MAN turbochargers integrated with MAN engines, customers furthermore receive MAN injection systems, as well as MAN control and automation systems from the one source.