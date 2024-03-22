2024 March 22 15:56

TotalEnergies restarts gas production at the Tyra offshore hub after a major redevelopment

TotalEnergies announces the restart of production from the Tyra hub in the Danish North Sea, after the completion of a major redevelopment project of this hub, according to the company's release. At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day, once again making Denmark self-sufficient and a net exporter of natural gas. TotalEnergies operates the Tyra field on behalf of Danish Underground Consortium, a partnership between TotalEnergies (43.2%), BlueNord (36.8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%).



Discovered in 1968 by Maersk Oil, Tyra is located 225 kilometres west of the coast of Esbjerg. In September 2019, gas production was suspended to enable the redevelopment of Tyra. Following the decommissioning of the previous Tyra facilities, 8 new platform topsides, 2 jackets and 6 bridges were installed. As part of this redevelopment project, 98.5% of the materials recovered from the retired installations have been reused or recycled.

Gas from the Tyra hub is delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.



TotalEnergies is a leading energy company in Denmark, with operations in oil & gas as well as renewable electricity, employing a diverse and international workforce of around 1,200 people located in Esbjerg, offshore, and in Copenhagen. TotalEnergies operates more than 80% of oil and 90% of gas produced in Denmark, with a strong focus on emissions reductions as demonstrated by the end of routine flaring on its assets in 2023. In addition, the company is developing carbon storage projects in the country, which could store up to 5 Mt/y of CO2 by 2030. In Integrated Power, TotalEnergies is developing two offshore wind projects (for a capacity of 405 MW) and is working on developing additional activities in wind, solar energy and biogas. Dating back more than half a century, our operations deliver an important contribution to the Danish energy supply, economy, and employment.



