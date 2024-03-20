  • Home
  • Maritime industry news - PortNews
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 20 17:45

    Ten organisations unite to combat illegal wildlife trafficking in global supply chains

    Ten international organisations have joined forces in an initiative led by the World Shipping Council, supported by United Nations Development Program, the Global Environment Facility, and the Global Wildlife Program, in collaboration with TRAFFIC and WWF, and co-sponsored by BIC, Global Shippers Forum, the International Fund for Animal Welfare and TT Club. Together, they have produced practical guidelines for all supply chain participants, with advice on measures to take, questions to ask to help identify criminal wildlife trade, and guidance on reporting suspicious activities. An accompanying "Red Flags" document serves as a daily reference for all individuals involved in the supply chain.

    Combatting illegal wildlife trafficking is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration across international containerized supply chains. All parties involved, especially consolidators and those receiving goods for packing or carriage, must take proactive steps to prevent the shipment of illegal wildlife. This includes verifying the legitimacy of cargoes, properly sealing shipments, conducting risk assessments, and promptly alerting national authorities to suspicious activities, as appropriate.

    The Joint Industry Guidelines for Combatting Illegal Wildlife Trafficking are designed to support and further promote existing International Maritime Organization (IMO) guidelines by providing specific and actionable guidance to private sector stakeholders, and the IMO was kept informed through the development process. The joint industry guidelines have been submitted to the IMO for additional awareness and action.

    “It’s estimated that 72-90% of illegally trafficked wildlife, including live animals, animal products, plants, and timber, is smuggled via the shipping industry, so the sector holds a responsibility to rise against transnational organised crime. By taking action with these resources, the sector will have far-reaching positive impacts for conversation and biodiversity growth at the same time as protecting livelihoods of local communities.“ Philippa Dyson, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Manager at TRAFFIC.

    The World Shipping Council is the unified voice of the liner shipping industry, a non-profit trade association with offices in Brussels, London, Singapore and Washington, DC.

    WWF is an independent conservation organisation, with over 5 million supporters and a global network active in over 100 countries. WWF's mission is to stop the degradation of the Earth's natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, by conserving the world's biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, and promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful consumption.

    BIC was founded under the auspices of the International Chamber of Commerce in 1933 as a neutral, non-profit, international organization. BIC promotes safety, security, standardization, and sustainability in the container supply chain and today has over 2900 container owning and operating members in 128 countries. BIC operates registers and data resources for the industry, including the BIC Code Register, the BoxTech Global Container Database, BIC Facility Code Database and Geofence Library, and the Global ACEP Database. Based in Paris, BIC holds observer status at the IMO, the WCO, and UN/CEFACT.

    IFAW is a global non-profit helping animals and people thrive together.

    GSF is the global business organisation speaking up for exporters and importers as cargo owners in international supply chains and trade procedures. Its members are national and regional shippers’ associations representing hundreds of manufacturing, wholesaling, and retailing businesses in across five continents. GSF works for safe, competitively efficient, and environmentally sustainable global trade and logistics.

    TT Club is the established market-leading independent provider of mutual insurance and related risk management services to the international transport and logistics industry. TT Club’s primary objective is to help make the industry safer and more secure. Founded in 1968, the Club has more than 1200 Members, spanning container owners and operators, ports and terminals, and logistics companies, working across maritime, road, rail, and air. TT Club is renowned for its high-quality service, in-depth industry knowledge and enduring Member loyalty. It retains more than 97% of its Members, with a third of its entire membership having chosen to insure with the Club for 20 years or more.

    TRAFFIC is a non-governmental organisation working to ensure that trade in wild species is legal and sustainable for the benefit of the planet and people.

Другие новости по темам: legislation  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 20

18:05 Marlink delivers future-proof hybrid network solution onboard Exploris One
17:45 Ten organisations unite to combat illegal wildlife trafficking in global supply chains
17:35 Green Ships Invest and Amogy sign contract for ammonia energy solution
16:34 S.Korean tanker capsizes off Japan, 8 crew members dead
16:23 SFL Corporation announces acquisition of three newbuild LR2 product tankers in combination with long term charters
15:56 Bollinger Shipyards delivers USCGC David Duren to U.S. Coast Guard
15:32 Ascenz Marorka becomes an Associate Member of BIMCO
14:45 DFDS extends and deepens collaboration with Nowhere Networks
14:23 The UK Government advances the Future Port Talbot project to the Primary List phase of the Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme
13:52 KSAT acquires a 70 percent majority stake in VAKE
13:26 MAN Energy Solutions lands major compressor order for FPSO vessel
12:43 Hapag-Lloyd publishes Sustainability Report 2023
12:21 thyssenkrupp and Carlyle evaluate cooperation on the planned separation of the marine business
12:15 LNGCON 2024: a platform for progress in the evolving energy landscape
11:48 APM Terminals and HHIT enter a strategic collaboration on port automation and green logistics in Vietnam
11:24 Master Boat Builders delivers tug Tortuga to Seaside LNG
10:58 DNV helps Moss Maritime to reduce floating solar design risks
10:22 IMO urged to create new Arctic areas free from shipping pollution
09:58 DNV and Ocean Sovereign sign agreement to comply with French regulations for the deployment of “fish farming superyacht” Ocean Ark

2024 March 19

18:04 Ports of Southampton and Singapore explore green transport cooperation
17:41 13% of world seaborne trade under attack from Houthis and Somali pirates
17:25 New study unveils low port readiness to the adoption of onboard CO2 capture solutions
16:45 TotalEnergies partners with major international companies to support e-NG development
16:15 Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG announces LNG offtake agreement with Gunvor Group
15:46 Fincantieri and Saipem sign collaboration in the subsea domain
15:22 Seatrium partners with TenneT and GE Vernova for third offshore wind project in the Netherlands
14:52 Var Energi ASA and Var Energi Norge AS agree a joint merger plan
14:12 TECO 2030 receives AIP from DNV for onboard compressed hydrogen fuel systems
13:42 ESL Shipping to sell its Supramax vessels
13:22 Ocean Network Express finalises European Union Allowances transaction with BNP Paribas
12:41 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement provides operational support and cost savings for Korean container vessels
12:10 MOL, Idemitsu, HIF team up to develop e-fuel/e-methanol supply chain
11:42 MAN CEON digital platform receives Cyber Security Product Design Assessment certification from ABS
11:23 “K” Lline begins participating in joint study on liquefied CO2 marine transportation
10:48 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 60% in Feb 2024
10:24 PortXL signs a partnership agreement with MINDbase
09:47 IMO to open regional office in Fiji to serve the Pacific

2024 March 18

18:13 Brunvoll propulsion chosen for ESVAGT's growing fleet of SOVs
17:42 ADNOC signs second long-term Heads of Agreement for Ruwais LNG Project
17:37 Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard holds launching ceremony for CMAL's MV Isle of Islay
17:24 Fortescue successfully conducts world’s first use of ammonia as a marine fuel in a dual-fueled ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore
17:02 APL updates on European Union’s Import Control System 2
16:03 MED Marine contracted to build MED-A2575 series tug for SVS Maritime
15:31 Hanwha Ocean and BV join hands to develop a 270K LNG carrier
15:17 HD Korea Shipbuilding awarded contracts for three VLACs
14:18 Port of Skagen and Stillstrom partner to decarbonise anchorage zone with offshore charging solutions
13:22 Sanmar delivers 6th battery electric power tugboat to Norwegian operator
13:16 COSCO SHIPPING Lines announces the launch of OCEAN Alliance DAY 8 product this year
12:21 Dutch offshore wind farm approved by LR
11:39 ClassNK awards first-ever notation for improvements in living and working environment to Fuyo Kaiun's bulk carrier "ELETTRA"
11:31 Davie strengthens Québec’s shipbuilding industry by supporting the reorientation of AFCDC
10:44 Storylines and Brodosplit shipyard renew ship building contract to construct private residence ship
10:25 BOEM announces environmental review of proposed wind energy project offshore New Jersey
09:51 First ‘flying’ electric ferry to debut in New Zealand in 2025

2024 March 17

16:31 Norwegian Shipowners' Association names Harald Fotland as its President
15:22 ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems now supports fully digital, streamlined SIRE 2.0 inspections
14:15 TechnipFMC selected by NEP to deliver the first all-electric iEPCI for CCS
13:03 US sanctions shipping company, targeting Iran and Houthi rebels
11:01 The first hybrid electric vessel built in South America will use a Corvus battery system
09:47 Kalmar and Forterra sign JDA for autonomous terminal tractor

2024 March 16

16:24 The Netherlands selects Naval Group for its submarine replacement program
15:41 Equinor exercises options to extend four-year drilling contracts
14:17 GONDAN Shipbuilders hosts launching ceremony for Edda Wind's CSOV C503
13:47 Van Oord, Van Aalsburg partner to further develop circular fascine mattresses
12:13 Snam wins "A" raing in CDP's Suppliers Engagement Rating for efforts against climate change
10:54 ULSTEIN unveils new subsea vessel for offshore energy tasks

2024 March 15

18:07 DNV gives nod to Friede & Goldman BargeRack solution
18:02 New partnership enables faster offshore wind installations in the U.S.
17:53 First production line at ‘World’s Largest Monopile Factory’ to go live in July
17:21 Brunvoll DP2 upgrades for more Mokster vessels