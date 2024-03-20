2024 March 20 18:05

Marlink delivers future-proof hybrid network solution onboard Exploris One

Marlink, the leading smart networks and digital solutions company, has installed a complete hybrid network solution for the new French expedition cruise company, Exploris, onboard Exploris One during the vessel’s refit in Valparaiso, Chile, according to the company's release.

The solution provided is designed to deliver complete coverage and connectivity to the expedition cruise ship, including LEO from Eutelsat OneWeb, Starlink and Iridium, Marlink GEO VSAT, TV-RO and 5G GSM services. The network solution powers the onboard ethernet/Wi-Fi network and a customer portal.

Designed to serve the French-speaking leisure market, the 144 guest ship began her season in December 2023 to South America and the Antarctic Circle and will offer 32 further departures during its inaugural season.

The programme features itineraries to locations including Antarctica, the Atlantic Islands, Western Europe, Svalbard, Iceland, Greenland, Canadian Arctic and South America.

Marlink’s technical team organised the installation of the antennas, below decks equipment and integration to the ship’s network during an extensive refit which saw the ice-capable vessel prepared for sailing to remote and polar regions.



Exploris is a French expedition cruise company established in 2021 by Philippe Videau, former co-founder of Ponant.