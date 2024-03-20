2024 March 20 11:24

Master Boat Builders delivers tug Tortuga to Seaside LNG

Alabama shipbuilder Master Boat Builders on Monday announced it has delivered Tortuga, the latest tugboat to join Seaside LNG/Polaris New Energy fleet, according to the company's release.

Tortuga will connect with the barge Clean Everglades, delivered from Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in 2023, to form a Jones Act compliant articulated tug and barge (ATB) for bunkering liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The new tug has an overall length of 109 feet and features two Caterpillar 3512E main engines, EPA Tier 4 certified and each producing 2,000 horsepower. The vessel also features two Berg model MTA 523 Z-drive thrusters and a JAK Beacon Finland coupler system.

Tortuga will operate out of Jacksonville, Fla. alongside sister vessel Polaris—also constructed by Master Boat Builders, and delivered in 2022.