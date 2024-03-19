2024 March 19 14:52

Var Energi ASA and Var Energi Norge AS agree a joint merger plan

As announced on 18 March 2024, the boards of directors of Vår Energi ASA and its wholly-owned subsidiary Vår Energi Norge AS (formerly Neptune Energy Norge AS) have agreed a joint merger plan for an intra-group merger of the two companies.



The merger plan will be considered for final approval by the board of directors in the second half of April 2024.

The merger is expected to take effect around the end of the second quarter of 2024.