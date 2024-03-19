2024 March 19 14:12

TECO 2030 receives AIP from DNV for onboard compressed hydrogen fuel systems

TECO 2030 has received an additional Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV regarding compressed hydrogen fuel systems, according to the company's release.

The Approval in Principle granted by DNV comes with no showstopper conditions, affirming the viability and safety of TECO 2030's compressed hydrogen fuel system design. These systems are designed to be applicable for all ship types and encompass essential components such as the bunkering system, inerted tank connection space, fuel storage hold space, fuel supply system (including pressure control), and gas relief system.



Prior to construction and installation onboard any specific vessel subject to classification, TECO 2030 will provide a complete set of documentation tailored to the particular ship. This documentation will undergo thorough review and approval by DNV in accordance with established classification procedures, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety.



