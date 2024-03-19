2024 March 19 11:42

MAN CEON digital platform receives Cyber Security Product Design Assessment certification from ABS

MAN CEON, MAN Energy Solutions’ digital platform, has successfully received Cyber Security Product Design Assessment (PDA) certification from classification society, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), according to the company's release.

The certification process involves assessments to ensure that digital solutions comply with the comprehensive ABS cyber-security guidelines, designed to protect vessels and offshore platforms from cyber threats.



MAN CEON is characterised by its advanced data-analysis capabilities and offers real-time monitoring and support for MAN Energy Solutions products worldwide. The platform integrates data analytics, machine learning, and predictive technologies to optimise performance, enhance efficiency, and minimise downtime.