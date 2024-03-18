Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard holds launching ceremony for CMAL's MV Isle of Islay
The vessel is scheduled for delivery in Oct, 2024
Representatives of CMAL and key project stakeholders were in attendance, and Morag McNeill, Chair of CMAL, officially launched the ferry.
Scheduled for delivery in October 2024, the vessel will have capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles. It will provide a combined 40% increase in vehicle and freight capacity on the Islay routes, bolstering the overall resilience of the wider fleet.
Work will continue onboard the vessel while it is in the water, before it undergoes sea trials and is handed over to owners, CMAL. Crew familiarisation and local operational trials will then take place upon her arrival from Turkey, before the MV Isle of Islay enters service.
An official naming ceremony will take place on Islay towards the end of the year, where community representatives and stakeholders will be invited to board and tour the vessel to celebrate its arrival before it officially joins the fleet.
"The successful launch of the MV Isle of Islay marks a major milestone in the vessel’s construction. It’s wonderful to see her in the water. We look forward to marking the official naming of the ferry, MV Isle of Islay, at the event later this year as we welcome her to Scottish waters," says Kevin Hobbs, Chief Executive Officer at CMAL