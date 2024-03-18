2024 March 18 17:02

APL updates on European Union’s Import Control System 2

APL has informed its customers about the upcoming third release of the European Union’s Import Control System 2 (ICS2), scheduled for June 3, 2024. This system is essential for enhancing the security and safety of customs pre-arrival procedures. All cargo, whether for deep sea or short sea, that is discharging, transshipping in the EU, Northern Ireland, Norway and for the cargo remaining on board, must adhere to the Entry Summary Declaration (ENS) requirement. The new release will introduce the need for additional data elements in the ENS, beyond what is currently required, the Company said.



The European Union Customs will now require the inclusion of a 6-digit HS code, Buyer and Seller information or the EORI number of the supplementary declarant (Economic Operators Registration and Identification), along with a new mandate for House Bill of Lading submissions. The necessary data can be submitted through a single complete ENS by the shipping line, provided all data is available or through multiple submissions by the shipping line, freight forwarder and EU consignee. For multiple submissions, the shipping line will need the EORI number of the supplementary declarant.



The European Commission has planned the ICS2 deployment in three phases:



• Step 1: Maritime and inland waterways carriers, from June 3, 2024 to December 4, 2024.

• Step 2: House Bill of Lading filers, from December 4, 2024 to April 1, 2025.

• Step 3: Road and rail carriers, from April 1, 2025 to September 1, 2025.



APL is diligently working to upgrade our systems to seamlessly incorporate your data for ICS2 filings. We will provide you with further details on this process, specific requirements and our planned go-live dates shortly. Rest assured, we will keep you updated on our progress and when we are ready to commence filings into ICS2.