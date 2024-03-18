2024 March 18 12:21

Dutch offshore wind farm approved by LR

The wind farm consists of 69 Siemens Gamesa 11-MW turbines

Crosswind Hollandse Kust Noord, an offshore wind farm about 19km off the Dutch coast, has been awarded a Project Certificate by Lloyd’s Register (LR). The certification process involved a project design review and assessments of manufacturing, transportation, installation, and commissioning processes. Ship & Offshore said.



The wind farm consists of 69 Siemens Gamesa 11-MW turbines. It has added 759MW of renewable energy to the Dutch electricity grid and is expected to produce at least 34.3TWh of electricity, equivalent to about 2.8% of the Netherlands’ requirement. Completion of the project means that the country has achieved its aim of producing more than 4.5GW of offshore wind by the end of 2023.



In the reviewing process, LR was asked to provide an independent assessment of the wind farm in accordance with the International Electrotechnical Commission Renewable Energy (IECRE) operational document for Wind Farm Certification, and the Dutch Water Decree.



Crosswind director, Tjalling de Bruin, commented: “I want to express our gratitude for the service provided by Lloyd’s Register in executing the scope of the Project Certificate … We look forward to realising the innovations within the park that will help future wind parks always deliver electricity, even when the wind is not blowing. We look forward to sharing this knowledge to accelerate the energy transition.”



The classification society’s Winston D’Souza, global technical authority for Offshore Renewables, explained that the project had been assessed so far against the clauses of IECRE Operational Document 502. This work, he said, has enabled the partners to embark upon a route towards a formal IECRE Project Certificate.



“As the only IECRE Renewable Energy Certification Body with a scope in wind and marine energy, LR will continue to support Crosswind on this journey,” D’Souza said.