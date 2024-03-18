2024 March 18 11:39

ClassNK awards first-ever notation for improvements in living and working environment to Fuyo Kaiun's bulk carrier "ELETTRA"

Fuyo Kaiun plans to gradually expand the installation of "DENBA+ Marine" across its fleet



Classification society ClassNK says it has granted its “ELW” (Excellent Living and Working Environment) notation to “ELETTRA”, a bulk carrier owned by Fuyo Kaiun Co.,Ltd. The vessel becomes the first in ClassNK registry to have the “ELW”.



As part of its “Innovation Endorsement”*1 service for innovative technologies and initiatives, ClassNK has established requirements to indicate on a class certificate that a ship is equipped with measures and facilities that contribute to the improvement of the on board environment in its “Guidelines for Excellent Living and Working Environment”.



Aiming to improve the welfare of the crew, Fuyo Kaiun plans to gradually expand the installation of "DENBA+ Marine", a freshness preservation system for ships developed by DENBA JAPAN Corporation, across its fleet. By installing it in the food storage room, the device is designed to maintain the freshness of foodstuffs, thereby improving the food environment for the crew and reducing food loss. It has obtained ClassNK’s Innovation Endorsement certification for Products & Solutions.



Following Fuyo Kaiun’s application, ClassNK conducted an examination of “ELETTRA”, which is the first vessel outfitted with the device, based on its guidelines. Upon confirming it complied with the prescribed requirements, the "ELW" notation was affixed to the vessel.



ClassNK is committed to supporting the industry's efforts to improve the environment on board through its certification.



*1 In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria.