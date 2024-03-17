2024 March 17 15:22

ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems now supports fully digital, streamlined SIRE 2.0 inspections

Enhancements to the HSQE and Vetting Manager module enable owners to transition to SIRE 2.0’s risk-based approach, which allows better management of areas of vulnerability, while also helping operators assess future vessel performance, the classification society said in a press release.



The enhanced module now collects pre-inspection data, including areas of concern and risk assessment metrics that is compiled and digitized in one place and is easily transferable to inspectors transitioning to the SIRE 2.0 process. Inspectors can then perform desktop reviews before stepping on board, which streamlines the inspection process, allowing for greater focus on vessel and crew-specific risk areas.



“Our enhanced service provides owners and operators with regulatory-rich software to support compliance and regulatory changes. The enhancements to the HSQE and Vetting Manager module facilitate and simplify the shift to a fully digital process and three-dimensional risk inspection, while offering deep insight into vessel and crew safety and performance,” said Paul Sells, President and CEO of ABS Wavesight.



SIRE was first developed in 1993 by the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) and has been the industry-standard regime for inspecting the quality and operational safety of tankers. SIRE 2.0 is the first upgrade to the program in 15 years and aims to address the industry's evolving risks with new technology that can enhance inspection workflows.



ABS Wavesight™ Nautical Systems HSQE & Vetting Manager module combines safety management systems, risk mitigation, inspection and change management in a comprehensive compliance management process to ensure safe and compliant operations.



