2024 March 17 09:47

Kalmar and Forterra sign JDA for autonomous terminal tractor

Kalmar says it has signed with Forterra (formerly RRAI) a joint development agreement for autonomous terminal tractor solutions. Kalmar will be responsible for developing the automation-ready terminal tractor – including the drive-by-wire solution integration – as well as the Kalmar One fleet management system to manage the operation of automated terminal tractor fleets. Forterra will be responsible for the integration of their AutoDrive platform for autonomous operations for the terminal tractor.



Forterra is a leading provider of autonomous systems for ground-based movement in the working world. The company is among the earliest innovators in the field of driverless technology. The company has provided autonomous solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense and off highway commercial applications, and its AutoDrive® system is one of the leading driverless systems for complex conditions including ports and logistics centres.



Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers’ every move.