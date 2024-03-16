Van Oord, Van Aalsburg partner to further develop circular fascine mattresses
Van Oord says it has signed a collaboration agreement with Van Aalsburg. The aim of the collaboration is to further develop, construct and apply fascine mattresses made entirely of circular material. Fascine mattresses are mats of twisted willow that play an important role in maintaining embankment stability, preventing land degradation and protecting waterways from erosion.
At present, fascine mattresses often consist of geotextile cloths that contain microplastics. That is why Van Aalsburg, which specialises in sustainable willow products, developed a natural alternative: fascine mattresses with jute cloth. In this construction, bundles of twisted willow, called faggots, are tied to jute cloth. This fabric is as strong as geotextiles and by using it, the fascine mattresses are made entirely of circular material. Van Oord and Van Aalsburg have been working together for many years on projects using fascine mattresses, such as on the Afsluitdijk. Based on a shared sustainability ambition, the two companies have now joined forces to further develop circular fascine mattresses. For example, research is being carried out on the required strength of circular fascine mattresses and the non-woven applications.
Building with nature
The signing of the collaboration agreement is in line with Van Oord's vision to create a better world for future generations through Marine Ingenuity and innovative customisation. In the context of 'Building with Nature', Van Oord strives to create sustainable solutions using natural materials. Circular fascine mattresses are an example of this and could be used in future soil and embankment defence works.
Carlos Mollet, Commercial Director Dredging & Infra at Van Oord: 'At Van Oord we work a lot with fascine mattresses. Examples include dyke reinforcements and port and waterway development. The fascine mattresses prevent the erosion of beds and embankments. It is important to carry out research and invest in circular materials. The collaboration allows us to take a step towards a more sustainable future for future generations and apply them on a larger scale.'