2024 March 14 14:29

HaiSea unveils new operations facility for the world’s greenest tugboat fleet

HaiSea Marine, majority owned by Haisla Nation in partnership with Seaspan ULC, is celebrating the official naming and blessing of its new floating operations facility – which will be the home base for the world’s greenest tugboat fleet, according to the company's release.



The new floating facility was recently named and blessed by the Haisla Nation and is now ready to be transported up the Douglas Channel to Kitimat, where it will be based to support HaiSea’s operations.

Zewén is a floating operations and maintenance building and was purpose-built and designed to withstand the extreme tidal range in the Kitimat region.

The Zewén facility was built by Pacific Marine Construction on Wei Wai Kum territory in Campbell River, BC.

HaiSea Marine is a joint venture majority owned by the Haisla Nation in partnership with Seaspan ULC.