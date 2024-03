2024 March 14 10:25

Port of Long Beach container volume up 24.1% to 674,723 TEUs in Feb 2024

Port of Long Beach moved 674,723 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, up 24.1% from February 2023. Imports were up 29.4% to 329,850 TEUs and exports declined 21.1% to 87,474 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port increased 44.8% to 257,400 TEUs, according to the company's release.

The Port has moved 1,348,738 TEUs during the first two months of 2024, a 20.7% increase from the same period in 2023.