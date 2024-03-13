2024 March 13 15:44

RINA wins contract to create global investment plan for cruise sector

RINA, one of the leaders in marine engineering and consultancy, has been awarded by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) a contract to carry out a comprehensive Global Investment Plan Study aimed at steering the cruise sector towards a sustainable future. The research will provide a worldwide scenario focused on the cruise sector, mapping real-time energy needs, infrastructure and regulations with foresight scenarios extending to 2050, according to RINA's release.

The cruise sector is recognised as one of the most active in driving the shipping industry towards greater sustainability. Today, there are 55 cruise ships on order, representing an investment of €33.9 billion ($37.1 billion) globally for the next five years. Of these new ships, 36 will be LNG powered and 7 will be methanol ready or methanol capable. By 2028, more than 70% of the CLIA-member cruise line fleet will have shoreside power capability.

The study, commissioned by CLIA, represents a major step in the cruise industry's commitment to align with the IMO 2030 and 2050 environmental goals.

The study will cover all areas of the world outside Europe and will focus on a holistic view of the cruise industry's infrastructure and regulatory needs worldwide. It aims to provide clarity on the current status and future developments in fuel infrastructure and deployment over the next 5-10 years. A significant emphasis will be placed on the impact of itineraries and operations of cruise ships, considering various energy carriers both in navigation and at port.

RINA, certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Mobility, Real Estate and Industry sectors. With revenues in 2022 of 725 million euros, 5,300 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.