    Cargill posts results of the six-month test period of the world’s first wind-powered ocean vessel

    Cargill today revealed results of the six-month test period of the Pyxis Ocean, underscoring the potential for the wind assisted propulsion technology in moving the shipping industry toward renewable energy use. The MC Shipping Kamsarmax vessel retrofitted with two WindWings -large solid wind sails developed by BAR Technologies - - has achieved performance consistent with what was predicted which is equivalent to an average of 3 tonnes of fuel per day.

    The Pyxis Ocean hit open waters in August 2023 and during the first six months of testing it has sailed the Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, North and South Atlantic, and passed Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope. The ship was retrofitted with two WindWings, which measure 37,5 meters in height and resemble large airplane wings. The wings are installed vertically to catch the wind and propel the ship forward, allowing the ship’s engine to be turned down so that the ship can travel at the same speed as a conventional ship using less fuel. The wings are controlled by a touch panel on the bridge. A simple traffic light system tells the crew when to raise or lower the sails. Once raised, the operation is fully automated: sensors onboard constantly measure the wind, and the sails self-adjust to the optimal configuration.

    Wind assisted propulsion has potential to be a cost-efficient way of supporting the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) new greenhouse gas strategy. One of the IMOs 2030 targets is to have 5 percent, striving for 10 percent, of energy coming from very low carbon sources by 2030: wind assisted propulsion could be an important way of achieving this.

    The early voyages have provided insight on more than just the application of the sails on a vessel, it has also highlighted broader logistical challenges in the global maritime system. Given that every port, terminal, and berth is different, their involvement is critical towards integrating Wind Assisted Propulsion (WAP) technology into the global maritime system on a wider scale.

    BAR Technolgies and Cargill estimate an annual average savings of 3 tonnes of fuel reductions per day (this equates to 11,2/t/day CO2e well-to-wake emissions reductions. This equates to roughly 14 percent savings on Pyxis Ocean.

    Average performance measured so far is within 10% of predictions made using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations by BAR Technologies to estimate how well wind assisted propulsion would work on Cargill routes.

    During optimal sailing conditions, the Pyxis Ocean achieved savings of more than 11t/day in fuel consumption, which translates to 41t/day less CO2e emitted well-to-wake, or a 37% emissions savings.

    The 11.2t/day CO2e average above works out to be about 2650CO2e/yr (11.2t x 237 average sailing days per year = 2650t well-to-wake). This would be the equivalent of removing 480 cars off the road. (Reference: Greenhouse Gas Emissions from a Typical Passenger Vehicle | US EPA)

    Cargill was the first to install “WindWings,” large solid wing sails with a potential to deliver double-digit percentage reductions in emissions.

    Working with partner BAR Technologies, Cargill installed WindWings on a Kamsarmax vessel, Pyxis Ocean, that the company is chartering from MC Shipping.

    Installation was done at COSCO, in Shanghai, China in 2023.

    Cargill Ocean Transportation is a leading freight-trading organization that charters around 650 vessels worldwide at any one time. Founded in 1956 in Geneva, we benefit from the rich heritage and expert capabilities of Cargill’s global operations in food, agriculture and commodities trading.

