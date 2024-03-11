2024 March 11 18:02

Air Liquide and Vopak sign MoU to collaborate on infrastructure for ammonia import

Air Liquide and Vopak have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development and operation of infrastructure for ammonia import, cracking and hydrogen distribution in Singapore, according to Vopak's release.

The parties will study and explore the joint development of low carbon ammonia supply chains in Singapore, including the potential development of ammonia cracking facilities, associated ammonia storage and handling infrastructure at Vopak’s Banyan terminal, and the distribution of low-carbon hydrogen through a hydrogen pipeline network. This collaboration aims to support Singapore’s National Hydrogen Strategy, focusing at driving advanced hydrogen technologies with high commercial readiness to establish low-carbon hydrogen supply chains.

About Air Liquide Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies services for industry and healthcare. Present in 72 countries with 67,800 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life,matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Vopak Terminals Singapore is a joint venture between Royal Vopak (69.5%) and PSA International Pte Ltd (30.5%). With over 40 years of heritage locally, Vopak Terminals Singapore is experienced and dedicated in providing storage, handling and transshipment solutions for oil, gas and chemical industries. It operates five terminals with a combined storage capacity of more than 3 million cbm.



With a storage capacity of close to 1.5 million cbm, Vopak Banyan terminal is an integrated oil, chemical and gas hybrid storage terminal. The terminal is strategically located on Jurong Island.