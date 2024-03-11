2024 March 11 17:04

Mawani launches the Port Community System

The Saudi Ports Authority "Mawani" has launched the Port Community System (PCS) as part of the unified logistics window "Logisti", aiming to offer more than 250 e-services at Mawani’s Saudi ports, according to the company's release.



The aim of the Port Community System, launched on the sidelines of the third edition of the International Technical Conference "Leap 24", is to automate all operational processes in ports, connect all relevant bodies to facilitate data exchange between the government and private sectors, standardize procedures in Saudi ports, and improve operational mechanisms between users and service providers in the government sector.

Furthermore, the system will contribute to enhancing the experience of stakeholders and beneficiaries, supporting the objectives of the Smart Ports initiative, enhancing operational service efficiency, increasing the competitiveness of the Saudi maritime transport sector, and boosting the productivity of the ports sector.

"Mawani" launched the Smart Ports initiative during the first quarter of 2022 to enhance its contributions to fostering a thriving digital economy by accelerating and enabling fifth-generation technologies in the logistics sector.