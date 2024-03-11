2024 March 11 16:25

3M and HD Hyundai KSOE to collaborate on joint research project to help insulate liquid hydrogen storage tanks

3M and HD Hyundai Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (KSOE) have signed a joint research project agreement to develop large liquid hydrogen storage tanks using Glass Bubbles from 3M – a high-strength, low-density hollow glass microsphere. The collaborative research will focus on developing a high-performance vacuum insulation system for liquified hydrogen storage and transportation, according to the company's release.

3M and HD Hyundai will conduct a joint research project to develop large liquid hydrogen storage tanks.



Hydrogen technology is a major factor for the future of clean energy, but the success of storing and transporting liquid hydrogen is key to its viability. Hydrogen needs to be transported as a liquid and not a gas, because it can be reduced to 1/800th the volume. However, hydrogen is liquefied at a very low temperature of minus 253 degrees Celsius, so a high-performance insulation system for the tanks and the main materials involved are critical.



Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on insulation and construction workability evaluations, demonstrations, and classification approvals for the application of 3M's Glass Bubbles to HD HHI's advanced thermal insulation system for hydrogen storage tanks. Through this, the two companies hope to capture the initial volume of orders for high-value-added ships based on ultra-gap technologies in the rapidly approaching hydrogen society and further strengthen the competitiveness of the domestic shipbuilding industry.



HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is the intermediate holding company of HD Hyundai's marine sector, one of South Korea's largest heavy industries conglomerates engaging in shipbuilding, heavy equipment, and energy businesses. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in the Republic of Korea, HD KSOE aims to become a technology-oriented company in the shipbuilding & offshore business equipped with world-class R&D and engineering capabilities.