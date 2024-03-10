2024 March 10 15:01

Vestas contracted to install V236-15.0 MW turbine for a project in Denmark

Vestas has received a firm order from Thyboron-Harboore Vindmollelaug I/S af 2002 for a V236-15.0 MW wind turbine to be installed directly on the waterfront in the Port of Thyborøn in the northwestern part of Denmark.



The order consists of one V236-15.0 MW wind turbine and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbine. The order also includes a 20-year AOM4000 service agreement as well as an agreement for Vestas to do test and verification activities on the turbine.



"We are very pleased to install the new V236-15.0 MW turbine at a site in Thyborøn that offers great wind conditions for optimal energy production. Nearly 2,800 local shareholders have financed the turbine, and we look forward to showcase it to locals and tourists as we expect it to become an attraction,” says Jens Jørgen Birch, spokesperson at Thyboron-Harboore Vindmollelaug I/S af 2002.



Vestas has already installed the prototype at the Osterild National test centre in Denmark and received firm orders for the V236-15.0 MW wind turbine for offshore projects in Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands, and will start installing the first turbines offshore from 2025.



The Nissum Bredning site is located in Thyboron in Lemvig Municipality in northern Denmark. Turbine delivery is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2024 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2024.