  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 10 14:27

    Gasum plans to purchase up to 800 GWh e-methane per year from Nordic Ren-Gas’s next two Power-to-Gas plants

    Gasum and Nordic Ren-Gas continue their co-operation to develop the e-methane market by negotiating a gas offtake agreement on the next two Power-to-Gas plants Nordic Ren-Gas is developing. These two plants will be connected to the existing gas grid infrastructure. The e-methane is made with renewable electricity and biogenic carbon dioxide and can substantially reduce emissions in transport and industry, Gasum said in a media release.

    Nordic energy company Gasum and the leading Nordic Power-to-Gas developer Nordic Ren-Gas have signed a Letter of Intent whereby the parties will negotiate on an offtake agreement for the entire anticipated production of Nordic Ren-Gas’s e-methane plant projects in the Finnish cities of Lahti and Kotka. If an agreement is reached, Gasum would purchase all e-methane produced at the plants and distribute it to its customers.

    The e-methane produced in Lahti and Kotka will be injected to the gas grid with the potential to be exported to Europe or liquefied for use as e-LNG in, for example, maritime transport. Nordic Ren-Gas has developed a unique operational and technical design for its Power-to-Gas plants to meet all the requirements of the EU Renewable Energy Directive on renewable liquid and gaseous fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO) for its e-methane.

    In January, Gasum and Nordic Ren-Gas reported signing the first offtake agreement on an e-methane plant in Tampere that will initially produce 160 gigawatt hours (GWh) of e-methane per year starting 2026. The Lahti and Kotka plants will be constructed based on the model developed in the Tampere project.

    Final volumes decided based on demand
    The initial plan is that the Lahti and Kotka plants combined will produce 800 GWh of renewable e-methane per year. Gasum and Nordic Ren-gas will determine the realized offtake volumes together based on projected demand from end users. The Lahti and Kotka plants are both planned to be up and running by 2027.

    The plants will produce the renewable e-methane using Finnish onshore wind power. Both projects are being developed in close collaboration with the local energy utilities when it comes to the capture of carbon dioxide and district heating integration to utilize surplus heat from the Power-to-Gas process.

    Fully interchangeable with natural gas and biogas
    In the Power-to-Gas process, hydrogen is first produced using renewable electricity and water. The hydrogen is then further processed into e-methane by combining the hydrogen with biogenic carbon dioxide. E-methane produced in this way is fully renewable, and will replace fossil fuel usage in the transportation, maritime and industrial sectors.

    E-methane is fully interchangeable with natural gas and biogas. When it is liquefied it is likewise fully interchangeable with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquified biogas (LBG, bio-LNG). This means that it can be transported through already existing infrastructure – trucks, ships, pipelines – and directly used in assets currently running on natural gas or biogas. There is no need for any additional investments in new equipment or modifications for companies who already own gas-run vehicles or ships.

    Unlike alternative fuels such as ammonia or methanol which are still in the development stage both in terms of production and infrastructure, e-methane is an already existing plausible pathway to decarbonizing maritime as well as heavy road transportation in just a few years.

    Gasum’s strategic goal is to bring yearly seven terawatt hours (7 TWh) of renewable gas, including biogas and e-methane, to market by 2027. Achieving this goal would mean a combined carbon dioxide reduction of 1.8 million tons per year for Gasum’s customers.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 10

14:27 Gasum plans to purchase up to 800 GWh e-methane per year from Nordic Ren-Gas’s next two Power-to-Gas plants
13:34 Santos picks Australian player for work on Darwin LNG life extension project
12:18 Austal Australia delivers 19th GCPB to the Australian Department of Defence
10:03 SCHOTTEL to supply its SRPs for six new ASD tugs of the Turkish Med Marine

2024 March 9

15:06 HAV Group's subsidiary contracted to equip hybrid bulk carriers
14:11 Production start at the Mendubim solar plant
13:01 Echandia secures order to provide battery systems for merchant vessels
12:39 Van Oord helps build temporary emergency dam in Maastricht
11:54 Port Houston Project 11 reaches important milestone
10:19 Viking expedition team announces discovery of new penguin colony in Antarctica
09:47 Virginia opens wider channel now supporting two-way ULCV movement

2024 March 8

15:43 SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers for five new WSA vessels
13:22 Candela and ﻿Al Seer Marine ﻿partner to transform sustainable waterborne public transport in Abu Dhabi
12:27 Briggs Marine to take delivery of new pilot vessel in March for operations in UK ports and harbours
12:03 Jebsen & Jessen Group acquires majority stake in Safetech, Australia’s premier dock products and lifting solutions company
10:40 Irish Ferries expands partnership with Nowhere Networks

2024 March 7

18:05 MacGregor receives a large order for cranes to be installed onboard a state-of-the-art cable layer due delivery from VARD
17:35 Iraq accedes to maritime safety and security treaties
17:15 Hitachi Zosen and NYK Line's joint project selected for ammonia-fueled ship development
16:45 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “Cassandra” developed by Deep Sea Technologies
16:15 COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry holds naming ceremony of 14,100TEU container vessel for COSCO Shipping Lines
15:41 The IAA PortNews editorial board congratulates women readers on International Women's Day!
15:30 Kongsberg Maritime and EGGS win IF Design Award for EcoAdvisor vessel optimisation system
15:12 Kyrgyz Republic joins IMO as 176th Member State
15:04 MITSUI performs world-first hydrogen test
14:43 Asyad Shipping and LR join forces for the group’s ESG Strategy & first ESG Report
14:27 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 10, 2024
14:13 Fincantieri and the Alexandria shipyard sign MOU at the DIMDEX in DOHA
13:33 Bureau Veritas awards the first type approval certificate to Habonim for pioneering hydrogen valve technology
13:10 NYK to invest 50 bln yen in new U.K. warehouse
12:40 Hellenic Statistical Authority sees the positive signs for Greek shipping in 2024
11:20 Inmarsat Maritime partners with Aramco to trial world-first over water 5G mesh network
10:15 DNV and Vaisala introduce guidelines on dual scanning lidar measurements for wind resource assessments
09:46 Misje Rederi takes delivery of eco-friendly hybrid bulker from Colombo Dockyard

2024 March 6

18:09 IRS partners GRSE for development of autonomous and green energy vessels
17:51 AdvancedH2Valley secured €8.9M boost for hydrogen development in Western France
17:41 Hanwha Ocean sues rival HD HHI over KDDX design leak
16:42 Hanwha announces launch of Hanwha Engine
16:24 Korea reclaims top spot in global shipbuilding orders in February
15:46 Hoegh Autoliners secures significant Enova funding for two ammonia-powered vessels
14:53 The Port of Valencia receives authorisation to put out to tender the construction of an electrical substation for 14.5 million
14:24 New study concludes that predictive technology could extend tank inspection intervals on LNG carriers
13:52 MOL and Petrobras sign a CTV time charter contract and MoU to start negotiations on newbuilding CTV
13:24 Kongsberg Discovery introduces SAS Target Assistant using Cathx Ocean's Clarity Sensor Intelligence software
12:26 ABS awards AIP for OceanSTAR’s new build FSO design
11:58 ABP Port of Hull boosts container handling capability
11:25 Viking Cinderella to launch service on the Helsinki–Stockholm route under the Finnish flag
10:58 Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks agreement for six quay cranes to service ULCV
10:09 LR to redeliver first LNGC to FSRU conversion for CPP, COSCO and CYGAS
09:42 Trafigura to acquire Greenergy’s European business

2024 March 5

18:01 South Korea invests $6.7 bln in shipbuilding initiative
17:59 Trafigura orders two VLCCs in breakthrough for Jiangsu New Hantong
17:45 Transneft’s diesel storage tank construction kicks off in Primorsk Port
17:25 ICTSI’s Victoria International Container Terminal at the Port of Melbourne completes Phase 3A expansion
16:59 Renewables for Subsea Power project completes 12-month milestone
15:41 ESL Shipping secures investments from OP Finland Infrastructure and Varma
15:01 Incat Crowther delivers the first of six new passenger fast ferries to Sun Ferry
14:55 NYK to recover emissions from car carriers at berth in California
14:25 Port of New Orleans сontainer-on-barge service sets new record
13:12 Jan De Nul extends connectivity contract with Castor Marine for full fleet
12:53 LR and NPL lead maritime autonomy workshop in Japan
12:26 MOL and TLT sign long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier
11:42 Wartsila collaborates with leading naval engineering firm to reduce port emissions across North America
10:45 Singapore and Australia formalise collaboration to establish Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
10:29 Samsung Heavy Industries wins US$149 million order for 1 shuttle tanker
09:58 MAN Energy Solutions and China Classification Society expand dual-fuel methanol agreement

2024 March 4

18:07 CMB Euronav deal challenged in Belgium
17:30 The Port of Virginia opens wider channel
17:13 German container ports' hinterland rail freight grows
16:47 CMA CGM partners with Nike to reduce the carbon footprint