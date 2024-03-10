2024 March 10 12:18

Austal Australia delivers 19th GCPB to the Australian Department of Defence

RFNS Puamau is the first of four Guardian-class Patrol Boats scheduled for delivery in 2024



Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX: ASB) is pleased to announce Austal Australia has delivered the 19th Guardian-class Patrol Boat (GCPB) to the Australian Department of Defence.



The vessel, RFNS Puamau, was then gifted by the Australian Government to the Republic of Fiji Navy at a handover ceremony held at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia, attended by the Prime Minister of Fiji, the Hon Sitiveni Rabuka and Australia’s Minister for Defence Industry and Minister for International Development and the Pacific, the Hon Pat Conroy MP.



Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said RFNS Puamau was the second Guardian-class patrol boat to be delivered to the Republic of Fiji under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1).



RFNS Puamau is the first of four Guardian-class Patrol Boats scheduled for delivery by Austal’s Western Australian shipyards in CY2024.



The Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project was awarded to Austal Australia in May 2016, with subsequent, contract options awarded in April 2018 and November 2022 taking the project to 22 vessels, valued at more than A$350 million, in total. Papua New Guinea, Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Palau, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Timor-Leste are receiving vessels.



The Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project continues to support 200 direct jobs at Austal Australia and more than 200 indirect jobs nationally, through Australian businesses contracted by Austal. Through close collaboration with supply chain partners and the Department of Defence, Austal is achieving over 60% Australian Industry Content on the Guardian-class Patrol Boats and helping to build the National Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise and Australia’s sovereign capability.



The 39.5 metre steel monohull patrol boat – designed, constructed and sustained by Austal Australia – is based on a proven design platform that has included the 38 metre Bay-class, 56 metre Armidale-class and 58 metre Cape-class patrol boats that are in service with the Australian Border Force and Royal Australian Navy. Faster than the previous Pacific-class patrol boats, with improved seakeeping, better amenities, and an enhanced mission capability – including an integrated RHIB stern launch and recovery system – the Guardian-class Patrol Boat provides Fiji with another effective naval asset to carry out border patrols, regional policing, search and rescue, and many other operations domestically and internationally.



This ASX announcement has been approved and authorised for release by Paddy Gregg, Austal Limited’s Chief Executive Officer.