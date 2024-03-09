2024 March 9 13:01

Echandia secures order to provide battery systems for merchant vessels

Echandia, the leading Swedish maritime battery system supplier, says it has secured an order for four battery systems with final delivery during 2025. The contract includes an option for delivery to two additional vessels.



These battery systems are intended for installation in a total of four vessels for hybrid propulsion scheduled for production starting in 2024. The battery systems from Echandia will provide blackout prevention, spinning reserve and peak-shaving, greatly reducing fuel cost and port emissions while maintaining the industry’s highest safety standards.

The heavy-duty battery systems are slated for delivery during the 2024 and 2025.