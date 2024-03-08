2024 March 8 13:22

Candela and ﻿Al Seer Marine ﻿partner to transform sustainable waterborne public transport in Abu Dhabi

For public transport operators, the hydrofoil efficiency brings substantial cost savings.

Candela, the leading manufacturer of zero-emission, electric hydrofoil boats, and Al Seer Marine, a global maritime organization headquartered in Abu Dhabi, yesterday announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize waterborne public transportation within the emirate, Candela said in its news release.



The game-changing Candela P-12 electric ferry for 30 passengers boasts groundbreaking hydrofoiling technology. At high speed, underwater ‘wings’ lift the vessel above the water, reducing energy consumption by 80%. As a result, Candela P-12 is the first battery electric ferry to achieve a long range at high speeds. It combines a luxurious and silent passenger experience with minimal environmental impact, as the vessel generates no wake. For public transport operators, the hydrofoil efficiency brings substantial cost savings.



Al Seer Marine, a company at the forefront of innovation and sustainability in maritime transportation, recognizes the transformative potential of Candela's technology and is excited to collaborate in bringing this cutting-edge solution to Abu Dhabi.



This partnership paves the way for a greener future in Abu Dhabi. By introducing electric hydrofoil technology, Candela and Al Seer Marine are fostering a shift towards cleaner and more sustainable public transportation within the emirate.



Al Seer Marine is a global maritime organization headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Our extensive service portfolio encompasses commercial shipping, yachting, boat building, large-scale 3D printing, unmanned vessel platforms and capabilities, and cutting-edge technological innovations. We seamlessly integrate top-tier services, innovative technological solutions, and a proven track record of operational excellence.



Candela is a Swedish company dedicated to developing and manufacturing electric hydrofoil boats. It recently launched the Candela P-12, the world’s first electric hydrofoil ferry, paving the way for fast, sustainable and cost-effective public commuting on water.