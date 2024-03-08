2024 March 8 12:03

Jebsen & Jessen Group acquires majority stake in Safetech, Australia’s premier dock products and lifting solutions company

This strategic partnership expands the Group’s product portfolio and service network, strengthening its market presence in Australia



Diversified industrial conglomerate Jebsen & Jessen Group and Safetech, Australia’s premier dock products and lifting solutions company, announced the signing of a strategic partnership that will see Jebsen & Jessen acquire a majority stake in Safetech.



As two family businesses with enduring legacies, shared values and a commitment to excellence, Jebsen & Jessen Group and Safetech will combine their expertise to provide a broader product range and exceptional customer service to the Australian material handling industry. The deal is expected to be completed on 28 March 2024.



This partnership expands upon the Jebsen & Jessen Group’s ‘Advance & Build’ strategy, which also saw the acquisition of MHE-Demag’s Industrial Products (IPD) Business in February 2023, now known as MHE, as well as Electro-Mechanical Services (EMS) in Australia, both forming Jebsen & Jessen’s Material Handling division. ​



Leveraging Safetech’s established sales, engineering and manufacturing operations in Australia, the partnership creates further synergies for Jebsen & Jessen’s Material Handling division in Australia. It will bring together diversified product portfolios from MHE, EMS, and Safetech, a larger sales and service network in Australia, and access to Safetech’s Australian-designed and manufactured products for Jebsen & Jessen’s key markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.



In a joint management structure, Lindsay Wakefield, Founder and Managing Director of Safetech, will retain a stake in the business as a minority shareholder and continue to serve in the business.



Upon the finalisation of the deal, Safetech’s current commercial operations, personnel, offices and factories will remain. Honouring its long heritage of Australian-based engineering and manufacturing capacities, Safetech will continue to produce and market its Australian-designed and manufactured products under its current branding.





About Jebsen & Jessen Group



The group is an industrial conglomerate with a diverse network of businesses spanning manufacturing, engineering, and distribution activities with five core business units - Cable Technology, Ingredients, Life Sciences, Packaging and Technology - present in 9 countries and deliver through various locations across Australia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The Material Handling business resides in the Technology business unit. Our 11 manufacturing facilities are in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam. Our 2,800 colleagues work as one to develop meaningful products and services for the 20,000 customers. Jebsen & Jessen Group forms part of a global family enterprise that dates back to a trading partnership formed in Hong Kong in 1895. Beyond the region, we are closely connected to a network of sister companies in Australia, Europe and Greater China.



About Safetech



For 40 years, Safetech has been recognised for innovation and expertise in dock products and lifting solutions. More than 80% of Australia’s supermarkets utilise our logistical equipment and our products provide critical support to Australian manufacturers, warehouses, miners, and commercial builders. Safetech is Australia’s leading designer and manufacturer of dock products, freight hoists, scissor lifts, pallet loading and handling equipment, and vehicle lifts. Our Australian based engineering and manufacturing capacity, extensive custom-design expertise and a national sales and service footprint reliably service the entire country. In 2006 Safetech was named Australian Telstra Business of the Year. In 2019 we were the Victorian Manufacturer of the Year. We are proud to have received this prestigious award as recognition of the efforts, achievements and support from our employees, suppliers, community and customers.