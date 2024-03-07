2024 March 7 18:05

MacGregor receives a large order for cranes to be installed onboard a state-of-the-art cable layer due delivery from VARD

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a large order for three cranes that will be installed onboard a state-of-the-art cable layer due delivery from global shipbuilder VARD, according to the company's release.

The contract has been booked into Cargotec's first quarter 2024 order intake, with crane supply scheduled for the third quarter of 2025. MacGregor will deliver a 100-tonne active heave-compensated (AHC) crane, a 20T Offshore crane and a 3T deck crane to Prysmian, to equip the Italian owner’s third NB970 cable laying vessel from VARD.

In addition, MacGregor has been contracted to supply its OnWatch solution, including 24/7 technical service support worldwide. Developed for advanced subsea operations, the 191-metre long Prysmian cable layer will be capable of complex installation works, including simultaneous lay and burial with heavy-duty ploughs. It is equipped with cutting-edge DP3 positioning and seakeeping systems. At 19,000 tonnes, the vessel will take its place among the highest cable loading capacity ships in the market.

MacGregor’s wide range of well proven AHC cranes, including its subsea cranes, offer accurate lifts in all conditions, including extreme environments with temperatures from plus to minus 40°C. They can be delivered with hydraulic or electric winch drives.

The initial phase of construction on the new vessel will take place at Vard Shipyards Romania – Tulcea, with completion in Norway and handover to the owner due by the beginning of 2027.